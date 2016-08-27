FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish planes destroy ammunition store in Syria: military sources
#World News
August 27, 2016 / 1:04 PM / in a year

Turkish planes destroy ammunition store in Syria: military sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes destroyed an ammunition store south of the Syrian frontier town of Jarablus on Saturday, military sources told Reuters after a group in the region allied to a Kurdish-backed force said its positions had been targeted.

The sources did not give further details about the target.

Turkey-based television channels carried the same report.

Earlier on Saturday, a Reuters witness on the Turkish side of the border had seen warplanes cross from Turkey into Syrian airspace and heard several explosions near Jarablus shortly afterwards. The identity of the planes was not clear.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Dale Hudson

