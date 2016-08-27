Turkish warplanes hit Islamic State, Kurdish militia sites in Syria: sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Turkish F-16 warplanes struck six Islamic State targets and a position of the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia in Syria on Saturday, Turkish security sources said.

The sources did not give further details.

Earlier on Saturday, a group allied to the Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, said its positions were bombarded by Turkish warplanes near Jarablus, a frontier town in northern Syria.