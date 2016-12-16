FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah-run media: Aleppo evacuation halted over Shi'ite villages
December 16, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 8 months ago

Hezbollah-run media: Aleppo evacuation halted over Shi'ite villages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A military news service run by Lebanon's pro-Damascus Hezbollah group said the evacuation of eastern Aleppo had been halted on Friday partly due to a failure to evacuate wounded people from two Shi'ite villages besieged by rebels in Idlib.

It also cited previous reasons given for the suspension of the evacuation: that rebels had sought to take prisoners with them and had bombarded a road due to be used by the buses set to conduct the evacuation from the two villages, al-Foua and Kefraya.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group, is fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones

