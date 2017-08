BEIRUT (Reuters) - Pro-Damascus TV channel Mayadeen said on Friday the buses due to head to the Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, which are besieged by rebels, to evacuate wounded people are returning to base after the operation was suspended.

"The buses designated for the evacuation of civilians from Kefraya and al-Foua left the area after fighters obstructed the operation," Mayadeen said.