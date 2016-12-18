FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 8 months ago

Ex-Nusra Front rebels blocking evacuation buses from besieged villages: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Sunday a rebel group formerly known as the Nusra Front was preventing evacuation buses from entering the besieged villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province.

An evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo stalled this week because of demands from pro-government forces that a group of people needing medical treatment also be allowed to leave al-Foua and Kefraya, which are besieged by insurgents.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Keith Weir

