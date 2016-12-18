FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.N. council to vote Monday on U.N. monitoring of Aleppo evacuation
#World News
December 18, 2016 / 7:42 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. council to vote Monday on U.N. monitoring of Aleppo evacuation

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power exits following the postponement of an United Nations Security Council vote, aimed at ensuring that U.N. officials can monitor evacuations from besieged parts of the Syrian city of Aleppo, at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 18, 2016.Andrew Kelly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council agreed a compromise draft resolution on U.N. monitoring of evacuations from the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo and will vote on Monday, diplomats said.

"We expect to vote unanimously for this text tomorrow at 9 a.m.," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, told reporters after more than three hours of negotiations.

The U.N. Ambassador for Russia Vitaly Churkin, an ally of the Syrian government in the civil war, told reporters: "I think we have a good text, we agreed to vote tomorrow morning."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

