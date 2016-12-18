U.N. council to vote Monday on U.N. monitoring of Aleppo evacuation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council agreed a compromise draft resolution on U.N. monitoring of evacuations from the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo and will vote on Monday, diplomats said.

"We expect to vote unanimously for this text tomorrow at 9 a.m.," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, told reporters after more than three hours of negotiations.

The U.N. Ambassador for Russia Vitaly Churkin, an ally of the Syrian government in the civil war, told reporters: "I think we have a good text, we agreed to vote tomorrow morning."