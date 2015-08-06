FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria and Oman say time to seek Syria solution: agency
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 6, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Syria and Oman say time to seek Syria solution: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Syria and Oman share the view that it is time to bring together “constructive efforts” to end Syria’s four-year crisis, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Thursday after a rare bilateral meeting in Muscat.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem made his first visit to the Gulf in over four years to meet his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, amid heightened diplomatic activity on Syria.

The men agreed any solution to the crisis “should be based on meeting the aspirations of the Syrian people in the fight against terrorism,” and should ensure the stability, sovereignty and “territorial integrity” of Syria, SANA said.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.