Syria and Oman say time to seek Syria solution: agency

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Syria and Oman share the view that it is time to bring together “constructive efforts” to end Syria’s four-year crisis, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Thursday after a rare bilateral meeting in Muscat.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem made his first visit to the Gulf in over four years to meet his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, amid heightened diplomatic activity on Syria.

The men agreed any solution to the crisis “should be based on meeting the aspirations of the Syrian people in the fight against terrorism,” and should ensure the stability, sovereignty and “territorial integrity” of Syria, SANA said.