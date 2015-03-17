FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three European states have sought information on Syria war crimes: U.N.
#World News
March 17, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Three European states have sought information on Syria war crimes: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Three European countries have sought cooperation and information on alleged war crimes committed in Syria’s war for use in domestic court cases, a United Nations human rights investigator said on Tuesday.

Karen Koning AbuZayd, an American member of the U.N. commission of inquiry, told a news conference that the Geneva-based investigators had “already responded to some requests using our database” but gave no specifics.

“Three governments have asked so far,” she later told reporters.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

