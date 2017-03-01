FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. panel to share Syrian war crime suspects list: chair
March 1, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 6 months ago

U.N. panel to share Syrian war crime suspects list: chair

Paulo Pinheiro, Chairperson of the Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic gestures during a news conference into events in Aleppo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 1, 2017.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations investigators will share their list of suspected war criminals in Syria's war with a quasi-prosecutorial U.N. body being set up in Geneva at the General Assembly's request, panel chairman Paulo Pinheiro said on Wednesday.

Pinheiro, speaking to a news conference after his Commission of Inquiry released its report on crimes committed by both sides during the fall of Aleppo, said: "We are completely open. Of course the list of perpetrators will be shared."

Asked about the panel's failure to attribute any specific war crime in Aleppo to Russian forces, which use the same aircraft as its Syrian government ally to carry out air strikes, he said: "We will continue to investigate and attribute if and when we can prove it."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland

