U.N. rights body sets up special inquiry on Aleppo crimes

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Council agreed on Friday to launch an "independent special inquiry" into events in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where the top U.N. rights official said air strikes constituted war crimes.

The 47-member state Geneva forum adopted a resolution, submitted by Britain along with Western and Arab allies, by a vote of 24 states in favor, 7 against with 16 abstentions. Russia and China were among those voting against the resolution.

The Council asked the existing U.N. commission of inquiry to "conduct a comprehensive independent special inquiry into the events in Aleppo" to identify those responsible for alleged violations and to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.