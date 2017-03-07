Syrian army, allies regain Aleppo water supply facility: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's army and its allies took control of the main water pumping station for Aleppo at al-Khafsa near the Euphrates on Tuesday after Islamic State fighters withdrew, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said.

The army and its allies, backed by Russian air power, captured al-Khafsa in a recent campaign against Islamic State in the area northeast of Aleppo two months after the city's main water supply was cut off.