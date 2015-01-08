FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No deaths reported in Syria as storm quells fighting
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 8, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

No deaths reported in Syria as storm quells fighting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A boy carries firewood as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm quelled violence, a group that monitors the war said on Thursday.

Freezing temperatures brought new hardship for refugees and civilians but “the cold protected the Syrians from bombardment and fighting,” said the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman.

An average of 150 people died every day through December in a conflict that has killed around 207,000 people since it erupted in 2011, according to Observatory figures.

But the UK-based organization, which uses sources across Syria to track the conflict, did not register any deaths on any side as a result of fighting on Wednesday, Abdulrahman said.

One Islamist fighter died in Darraya near Damascus as a result of wounds sustained earlier, he added.

Blizzards, rain and strong winds have buffeted the Middle East this week, raising concerns for refugees who are facing the winter in flimsy shelters.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.