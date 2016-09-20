FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it holds Russia responsible for Syria aid convoy attack
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 10:47 PM / a year ago

White House says it holds Russia responsible for Syria aid convoy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States holds Russia responsible for the air strike on an aid convoy in Syria which was an "enormous humanitarian tragedy," White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on Tuesday.

"We hold the Russian government responsible for air strikes in this space, given that their commitment under the cessation of hostilities was to certainly ground air operations where humanitarian assistance is flowing," Rhodes told reporters.

He said the United States prefers to continue with the ceasefire in Syria, but is concerned by Russia's failure to show good faith.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
