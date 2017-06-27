WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that it worked with all "relevant" U.S. government agencies on a warning to Syria that it would pay a heavy price for any chemical weapons attack.

"We want to clarify that all relevant agencies ... were involved in the process from the beginning," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, noting that the State Department, Pentagon, CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence were involved.

"Anonymous leaks to the contrary are false," Sanders said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)