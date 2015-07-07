FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says 'not enough' Syrian rebels being trained
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 7, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

White House says 'not enough' Syrian rebels being trained

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a cannon, to be fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the northern countryside of Quneitra, Syria, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House acknowledged on Tuesday that the 60 Syrian rebel fighters the Pentagon is training to battle Islamic State was “not enough” but said rebels were being carefully screened before being admitted into the program.

“It is fair to say that the United States and our coalition partners are being judicious about deciding which individuals to send into the program,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. “Clearly, that number is not enough.”

The program launched in May in Jordan and Turkey was designed to train as many as 5,400 fighters a year. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday the Pentagon had only trained 60 so far.

Reporting by Alex Wilts; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.