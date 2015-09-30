FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 30, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Pentagon reviewing Russia strikes, targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday the Department of Defense is reviewing Russian military activity inside Syria to determine what targets they are hitting.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was too early to be sure what the targets were, amid conflicting reports on whether the Russia strikes were aimed at supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or targeting Islamic State.

“The Department of Defense is obviously reviewing the ongoing Russian military activity inside of Syria,” Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Julia Edwards; Editing by Lisa Lambert

