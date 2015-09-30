White House says Pentagon reviewing Russia strikes, targets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday the Department of Defense is reviewing Russian military activity inside Syria to determine what targets they are hitting.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was too early to be sure what the targets were, amid conflicting reports on whether the Russia strikes were aimed at supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or targeting Islamic State.

“The Department of Defense is obviously reviewing the ongoing Russian military activity inside of Syria,” Earnest told reporters.