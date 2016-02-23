FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

Obama speaks with German, French, British leaders on Syria agreement: White House

Rebel fighters inspect a piece of a rocket that landed in an area that connects the northern countryside of Deraa and Quneitra countryside, Syria February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday spoke with the heads of Germany, France and Britain about the agreement to end hostilities in Syria, the White House said.

During a video conference call, Obama was joined by British Prime Minister David Cameron, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in welcoming the cessation of hostilities deal reached in Munich earlier this month.

The leaders “called on all parties to implement it faithfully,” and “underscored the importance of an immediate halt to the indiscriminate bombing of civilian populations,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

