White House says committed to ceasefire in Syria despite reported violations
February 29, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

White House says committed to ceasefire in Syria despite reported violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains committed to implementing the cessation of hostilities in Syria despite reports of violations over the weekend, the White House said on Monday.

In a daily press briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters some violations were expected.

The administration “did anticipate there would be reports of violations and we would encounter some pot holes on the road to implementing this successfully,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella

