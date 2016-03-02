FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Humanitarian aid in Syria increases following ceasefire: White House
March 2, 2016 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Humanitarian aid in Syria increases following ceasefire: White House

Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The cessation of hostilities in Syria has led to an increase in humanitarian aid in the country, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Our goal here is that the cessation of hostilities can hopefully allow for a more sustained flow of humanitarian assistance to those communities that are in dire need,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a daily briefing with reporters.

The White House has also seen a reduction in air strikes against the opposition and civilians in Syria in recent days, Earnest added.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

