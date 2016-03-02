Humanitarian aid in Syria increases following ceasefire: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The cessation of hostilities in Syria has led to an increase in humanitarian aid in the country, the White House said on Wednesday.

“Our goal here is that the cessation of hostilities can hopefully allow for a more sustained flow of humanitarian assistance to those communities that are in dire need,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a daily briefing with reporters.

The White House has also seen a reduction in air strikes against the opposition and civilians in Syria in recent days, Earnest added.