White House: Assad regime must uphold Syria ceasefire commitments
May 2, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

White House: Assad regime must uphold Syria ceasefire commitments

Residents inspect a shop at a site hit by airstrikes, in the rebel-held area of Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, Syria April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government needs to live up to its commitments to a cessation of hostilities, the White House said on Monday, adding that “safe zones” are not a practical alternative now.

“The Assad regime needs to live up to the commitments that they’ve made, and we would like to see the Russians use the influence that they have with the Assad regime to get them to do it,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and Megan Cassella; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
