White House: Assad regime must uphold Syria ceasefire commitments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government needs to live up to its commitments to a cessation of hostilities, the White House said on Monday, adding that “safe zones” are not a practical alternative now.

“The Assad regime needs to live up to the commitments that they’ve made, and we would like to see the Russians use the influence that they have with the Assad regime to get them to do it,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.