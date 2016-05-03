FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. working hard to get Syria, rebels to abide by cease-fire: White House
#World News
May 3, 2016 / 5:52 PM / a year ago

U.S. working hard to get Syria, rebels to abide by cease-fire: White House

A man walks past the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's Baedeen district, Syria, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about the continuing escalation of violence in and around Aleppo, Syria, and is working “tenaciously” through diplomatic channels to get both sides to recommit to a cessation of hostilities in Syria, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said both the government and the rebels had contributed to the deteriorating security situation around Aleppo and that Washington would go back to them and “urge them to live up to the commitments they have previously made” to cease hostilities.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish

