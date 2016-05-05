FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it has concerns about violations of Aleppo truce
#Big Story 12
May 5, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

White House says it has concerns about violations of Aleppo truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A boy rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said that it had seen some strides made in Syria toward the refreshing of a truce around Aleppo, Syria, but said it continued to be concerned about some violations in the country.

“We have seen a reduction in the frequency and intensity of violence in that area of the country. But we do continue to be concerned about some violations, even in that area, that continue,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“There are also other areas in the country where we have not seen the steadfast commitment to the cessation of hostilities that both the regime and opposition have signed on to.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Alana Wise; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
