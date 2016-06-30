U.N. Syria envoy to meet with U.S. security officials this week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will meet with senior U.S. national security officials this week to discuss the crisis in Syria.

De Mistura and the officials will talk about their "efforts to reduce indiscriminate violence against civilians in Syria and facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance for the Syrian people as Mr. de Mistura continues to work to advance a political transition," National Security Council spokesman Carl Woog said on Thursday.