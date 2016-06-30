FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Syria envoy to meet with U.S. security officials this week
June 30, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

U.N. Syria envoy to meet with U.S. security officials this week

United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will meet with senior U.S. national security officials this week to discuss the crisis in Syria.

De Mistura and the officials will talk about their "efforts to reduce indiscriminate violence against civilians in Syria and facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance for the Syrian people as Mr. de Mistura continues to work to advance a political transition," National Security Council spokesman Carl Woog said on Thursday.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
