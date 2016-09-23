FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Russia's credibility at stake after Syrian offensive in Aleppo
September 23, 2016 / 6:11 PM / a year ago

White House: Russia's credibility at stake after Syrian offensive in Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said Russia's credibility was on the line following the latest offensive by the Syrian government in the besieged city of Aleppo, saying Moscow was responsible for ensuring Syrian compliance with the short-lived ceasefire.

"Russia's culpable, and if this arrangement has a future, Russia's going to need to step up and prove it," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
