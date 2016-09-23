White House: Russia's credibility at stake after Syrian offensive in Aleppo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said Russia's credibility was on the line following the latest offensive by the Syrian government in the besieged city of Aleppo, saying Moscow was responsible for ensuring Syrian compliance with the short-lived ceasefire.

"Russia's culpable, and if this arrangement has a future, Russia's going to need to step up and prove it," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing.