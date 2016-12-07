U.S. has 'no position' on Aleppo, rebel official says

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United States has "no position" on the Russian-backed Syrian government assault on rebel-held areas of Aleppo, and is so far only willing to help coordinate an evacuation of fighters as demanded by Russia, an official with an Aleppo rebel group said.

The official said there was currently "no American position, apart from the Russian agenda: the Russians want the fighters out and they (the Americans) are ready to coordinate over that", said the Turkey-based official, citing indirect contacts with U.S. officials overnight.

Russia on Monday said it would start talks with the United States on a rebel withdrawal from eastern Aleppo, a step a U.S. official said Washington would likely embrace to save lives.