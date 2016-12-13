Rebel official says first group will leave Aleppo in coming hours

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Turkey-based official for the Jabha Shamiya Syrian rebel group fighting in Aleppo said a first group of people would leave the rebel-held part of the city in the coming hours "unless something new happens".

The official said people would leave for rebel-held areas to the west of the city and that the wounded were likely to leave first.

The official said that most of the estimated 50,000 people still in rebel-held parts of Aleppo were expected to leave.