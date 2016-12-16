Syrian official: Aleppo evacuation to resume once wounded leave villages

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - The stalled evacuation of east Aleppo will resume once injured people are let out of the besieged Shi'ite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, a Syrian official said on Friday.

"If the evacuation of the injured in Kefraya and al-Foua takes place, the operation to evacuate eastern Aleppo will resume immediately," the official said.

The evacuation of the last opposition-held areas of the Syrian city of Aleppo was suspended on Friday after pro-government militias demanded that wounded people should also be brought out of the two villages being besieged by rebel fighters.