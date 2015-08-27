FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warring sides agree on evacuation of wounded from Syrian town, villages: sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Warring sides agree on evacuation of wounded from Syrian town, villages: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Warring sides in Syria have agreed to facilitate an evacuation of wounded people from a town at the Lebanese border and two villages in the northwest of the country, and to extend a two-day ceasefire for another day, sources on both sides said.

A ceasefire between the Syrian army and the Lebanese group Hezbollah on one hand, and Syrian insurgents on the other, came into effect in the town of Zabadani and the Lebanese border and the two villages of Kefraya and al-Foua on Thursday.

Sources on both sides said the evacuation of wounded would begin on Friday. One of the sources, who is close to the Syrian government side, said the talks were continuing over other matters including a withdrawal of fighters from Zabadani, and an evacuation of civilians from the Shi‘ite villages.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.