U.N. envoy sees Syria willing to help ease Yarmouk crisis

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - A U.N. envoy said on Saturday he was confident the Syrian government would cooperate in alleviating the situation facing some 18,000 people in a Palestinian refugee camp in Damascus that Islamic State militants are battling to take over.

Ramzi Ezzedine Ramzi, the deputy to the U.N. envoy to Syria, told Reuters the United Nations would work with the Damascus government to ensure the safety of the Palestinians and Syrians in Yarmouk on the Damascus outskirts.

Ramzi said he left a meeting Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Saturday “quite satisfied and confident that there will be very good cooperation”.

His visit to Damascus comes two days after U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon warned that residents of Yarmouk, which has been besieged by the government since 2013, were being “held hostage” by Islamic State militants and other extremists. U.N. officials have warned of a potential massacre there.

Ban said its residents “face a double-edged sword – armed elements inside the camp, and government forces outside”. He demanded an end to hostilities, humanitarian access, and safe passage for civilians who wanted to leave.

Ramzi said: ”We want the inhabitants in the camp to be confident that their interest is utmost for us.

“We will do everything possible to ensure their safety and security whether inside - if possible - but certainly outside and we will work with the Syrian government to ensure that.”

Islamic State, aided by jihadists from the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, moved into the camp last week, seizing most of it from another insurgent group based there.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization with a network of sources that tracks the war, says the group is in control of around 90 percent of the camp.

That gives the ultra-hardline jihadists a foothold a few kilometers (miles) from President Bashar al-Assad’s seat of power. The Syrian military has been mounting air strikes in Yarmouk since last week, the Observatory has reported.

Ramzi said Mekdad had told him he was “looking forward to cooperating with the United Nations on all issues that would help alleviating the situation inside Yarmouk camp”.

“I take him at his word and I am sure he will demonstrate that in a tangible manner as soon as we are able to propose concrete measures,” Ramzi said.