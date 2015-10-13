FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish militia sees Raqqa assault 'within weeks': report
October 13, 2015 / 6:24 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian Kurdish militia sees Raqqa assault 'within weeks': report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An attack to drive Islamic State from its Syrian base of operations in Raqqa is expected within weeks, the head of one of the militia expected to take part in the U.S.-backed operation was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Sipan Hamo, head of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, told the London-based al-Hayat newspaper that contacts were underway with the U.S.-led coalition to set “zero hour” for the operation.

The YPG is part of a military alliance including Syrian Arab groups that were air dropped small arms and ammunition by U.S. forces in northeastern Syria on Sunday. The airdrop is part of a revamped U.S. strategy announced last week to help rebels in Syria battling Islamic State.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
