German killed in Syria while fighting ISIS with Kurdish YPG: YPG official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A German national was killed on Tuesday in Syria while fighting against Islamic State with the Kurdish YPG militia, the seventh Westerner to die fighting with the group, a YPG official said.

He was killed in the town of al-Shadadi in the northeastern province of Hasaka and would not be identified until his family had been informed, the official told Reuters.

One American, one Briton, two Germans, two Australians, and a Canadian have died fighting with the YPG, the official said. The YPG has received air support from a U.S.-led coalition in its fight against Islamic State in northern Syria.

The YPG official declined to be identified because he is not an official spokesman for the group.