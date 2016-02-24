FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish YPG says to abide by U.S.-Russian ceasefire
February 24, 2016 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says to abide by U.S.-Russian ceasefire

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks near a wall, which activists said was put up by Turkish authorities, on the Syria-Turkish border in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Syrian Kurdish YPG militia will abide by a U.S.-Russian plan aimed at halting fighting in Syria, but reserves the right to respond if attacked, YPG official Redur Xelil told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We, in the People’s Protection Units (YPG), give great importance (to the plan), and we will abide by it completely, while reserving the right to respond to any aggressor in the framework of legitimate self-defense,” Xelil said.

The YPG has been an important partner for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria, but has also been fighting Syrian insurgent groups in northwestern Syria near Aleppo in recent weeks. Islamic State is not included in the “cessation of hostilities” agreement.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans

