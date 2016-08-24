Syrian Kurdish YPG calls Turkish operation 'blatant aggression'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkey's military intervention in Syria is a "blatant aggression in Syrian internal affairs", and results from an agreement between it, Iran and Syria's government, Redur Xelil, the spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Wednesday.

Xelil added that Turkish demands for the YPG to pull back east of the Euphrates could only be answered by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed coalition against Islamic State of which the Kurdish group is a major part.

(This version of the story corrects Russia to Iran in lead)