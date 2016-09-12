Syrian Kurdish YPG says to respect U.S.-Russia ceasefire deal

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said it would halt offensive operations in line with a U.S.-Russian agreement aimed at bringing about a ceasefire at sundown on Monday.

The YPG, which controls swathes of northern Syria, said in a statement it hoped the agreement would allow efforts to focus on the fight against Islamic State and to prepare the necessary conditions for a political transition.

The Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, which includes the YPG, also announced it would abide by the agreement. The SDF and YPG have played a leading role in a U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State in Syria.