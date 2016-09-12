FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish YPG welcomes U.S.-Russia ceasefire deal
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 12:49 PM / a year ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG welcomes U.S.-Russia ceasefire deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia welcomed a U.S.-Russian agreement to bring about a ceasefire on Monday, saying it hoped the deal would allow efforts to focus on the fight against Islamic State and to prepare conditions for a political transition.

The YPG, which controls swathes of northern Syria, also said in a statement the political transition needed to include all parties, including a Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northern Syria.

The main Syrian Kurdish party, the PYD, was left out of the last peace talks in Geneva in line with the wishes of Turkey, which views it as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party(PKK) - a group that has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy in southeastern Turkey.

The Syrian Democratic Forces alliance, which includes the YPG, also announced it would abide by the agreement. The SDF and YPG have played a leading role in a U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State in Syria.

The YPG statement also reaffirmed the group's commitment to "stand against offensive actions", correcting an earlier version of the statement which said the YPG had reaffirmed its commitment to "halt offensive actions".

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
