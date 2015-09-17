FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says helping Damascus to avert 'total catastrophe' in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow’s military support for Damascus is aimed at fighting terrorism, safeguarding Syria’s statehood and preventing a “total catastrophe” in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference.

Zakharova added Moscow was ready to share information on its military support for the Syrian government troops with Washington through “appropriate channels”, criticizing the United States for discussing the issue publicly through media.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe

