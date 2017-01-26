FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says White House did not consult it on Syria safe zone plan
January 26, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 7 months ago

Kremlin says White House did not consult it on Syria safe zone plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump did not consult Russia before announcing a plan to establish safe zones for refugees in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, our American partners did not consult with us. It's a sovereign decision," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

"It is important that this (the plan) does not exacerbate the situation with refugees, but probably all the consequences ought to be weighed up."

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

