A damaged vehicle is seen in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold phone talks with European leaders on Syria on Friday, Interfax quoted the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

It said the talks would involve British Prime Minister David Cameron, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.