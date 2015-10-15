FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh leader says he and Putin worried about Tajikistan
October 15, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh leader says he and Putin worried about Tajikistan

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Akorda presidential residence in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Thursday he and Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin were very concerned with the situation in Tajikistan.

“(We are) very concerned with the situation in Tajikistan,” Nazarbayev said at a joint news conference after talks with Putin.

Tajikistan shares a border with Afghanistan, where there has been a flare-up in Taliban activity in the past few weeks, and there has also been internal strife inside Tajikistan, which the government blamed on Islamists.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
