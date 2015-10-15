Kazakh leader says he and Putin worried about Tajikistan

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Thursday he and Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin were very concerned with the situation in Tajikistan.

“(We are) very concerned with the situation in Tajikistan,” Nazarbayev said at a joint news conference after talks with Putin.

Tajikistan shares a border with Afghanistan, where there has been a flare-up in Taliban activity in the past few weeks, and there has also been internal strife inside Tajikistan, which the government blamed on Islamists.