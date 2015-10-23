FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia says no common position on Assad's fate after Vienna meeting
October 23, 2015

Saudi Arabia says no common position on Assad's fate after Vienna meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Friday after attending a meeting in Vienna on Syria that he and his fellow participants had not reached consensus on the political fate of President Bashar al-Assad, Russian news agencies reported.

He was speaking after a meeting between the United States, Russia, Turkey and Saudi Arabia which had been called to explore a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

He said the four countries had agreed to keep consulting one another on Syria.

Reporting by Katya Golubkoba; Editing by Andrew Osborn

