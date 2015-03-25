Iraqi forces pound Islamic State in Tikrit, resuming offensive

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces pounded Islamic State positions in Tikrit on Wednesday, resuming an offensive that had stalled for almost two weeks as U.S.-led coalition planes prepared to strike Saddam Hussein’s home city.

“Military operations in Tikrit started at around 9 pm local time by pounding Islamic State positions with artillery, mortars and Katyusha rockets,” said provincial council member Hadi al-Khazraji.

Two military officers in the city confirmed Iraqi forces were shelling the militants.