Rebel fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion carry an anti-tank weapon as they move through a trench near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yousef Homs

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday Turkey and the United States aimed to start a program to train and equip moderate Syrian rebels early next month.

The United States and Turkey signed an agreement on Thursday to train and equip opposition rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.