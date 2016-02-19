FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has not supplied arms to Syrian Kurdish YPG: State Department
February 19, 2016 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. has not supplied arms to Syrian Kurdish YPG: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has not supplied weapons to the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG, the State Department said on Friday, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said U.S.-supplied weapons were used by the group that Ankara blames for a deadly suicide bombing.

“We have not provided any weapons of any kind to the YPG and we have also seen no evidence to substantiate the claim that the YPG is somehow smuggling U.S. weapons to the PKK,” spokesman Mark Toner said in response to Erdogan’s comments.

Turkey has been embroiled in fierce fighting with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in southeast Turkey since their decades-old conflict reignited in July.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

