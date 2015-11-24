Turkey to consult with NATO, UN on Syria border developments: PM's office

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has ordered the foreign ministry to consult with NATO, the United Nations and related countries on the latest developments on the Syrian border, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Turkish F-16 fighter jets shot down a war plane of unknown origin earlier on Tuesday after it violated Turkish air space close to the Syrian border and ignored warnings, a Turkish military official told Reuters.
Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall