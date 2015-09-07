Turkish army says 16 soldiers killed in Kurdish militants' attack

ANKARA (Reuters) - Sixteen soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb laid by Kurdish militant group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) exploded as two armored vehicles passed, the Turkish army said in a statement on Monday.

Its warplanes bombed 23 Kurdish insurgent targets on Monday, the day after the militants staged what appeared to be their deadliest attack since the collapse of a two-year-old ceasefire.

The army also said six soldiers were wounded in the attack, but that none of them were in critical condition.