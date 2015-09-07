FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish army says 16 soldiers killed in Kurdish militants' attack
#World News
September 7, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish army says 16 soldiers killed in Kurdish militants' attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Sixteen soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb laid by Kurdish militant group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) exploded as two armored vehicles passed, the Turkish army said in a statement on Monday.

Its warplanes bombed 23 Kurdish insurgent targets on Monday, the day after the militants staged what appeared to be their deadliest attack since the collapse of a two-year-old ceasefire.

The army also said six soldiers were wounded in the attack, but that none of them were in critical condition.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
