FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkey detains 81 mostly foreigners on suspected Islamic State links: Dogan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey detains 81 mostly foreigners on suspected Islamic State links: Dogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities detained 81 people, most of them foreigners, on Thursday on suspicion of planning to travel illegally to join Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, the privately-owned Dogan news agency said.

It said 21 of those detained were suspected of being senior figures in the Islamic State network, while 60 were foreign nationals. It said the operation was centered in Istanbul but involved raids at 31 locations in six Turkish provinces.

Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria in August in support of Syrian rebels to try to push Islamic State away from its border area, and has also frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report on the latest detentions.

Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.