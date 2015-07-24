Turkish fighter jets enter Syrian airspace, attack Islamic State - TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish fighter jets entered Syrian airspace to launch a fresh attack on Islamic State targets late on Friday, local broadcaster NTV reported.
A Turkish official could not confirm the report, although another broadcaster, CNN Turk, also reported that jets had entered Syrian airspace. A first attack on Islamic State targets on Friday morning was mounted by Turkish jets from a location inside Turkey, but close to the border.
