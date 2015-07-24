FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish fighter jets enter Syrian airspace, attack Islamic State - TV
#World News
July 24, 2015 / 8:38 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish fighter jets enter Syrian airspace, attack Islamic State - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish fighter jets entered Syrian airspace to launch a fresh attack on Islamic State targets late on Friday, local broadcaster NTV reported.

A Turkish official could not confirm the report, although another broadcaster, CNN Turk, also reported that jets had entered Syrian airspace. A first attack on Islamic State targets on Friday morning was mounted by Turkish jets from a location inside Turkey, but close to the border.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton

