a year ago
Turkish PM slams Clinton for comments on arming Syrian Kurdish forces
October 11, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM slams Clinton for comments on arming Syrian Kurdish forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A proposal by Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee in the U.S. presidential election, to arm Kurds fighting Islamic State in Syria is "unethical" and not befitting a NATO ally, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Clinton said at a debate on Sunday she would consider giving equipment to U.S.-backed Kurdish militias, despite concerns from "some circles," referring to NATO member Turkey, which considers the main Syrian Kurdish milita "terrorists."

Turkey could take action east of the Euphrates River in Syria if it sees "terrorist activities" there, Yildirim also told party members in parliament. Turkish forces entered north Syria in August to push Islamic State from its border and to curb territorial gains by Syrian Kurds.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
