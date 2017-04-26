FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Turkey gave 'inadequate' warning before deadly strikes: U.S. military spokesman
April 26, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey gave 'inadequate' warning before deadly strikes: U.S. military spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Turkish military gave coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants less than an hour of advance notice before carrying out air strikes that killed a large number of allied Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria, a U.S. coalition spokesman said on Wednesday.

"There was less than an hour of notification time before the strikes were conducted," U.S. Air Force Colonel John Dorrian told a Pentagon teleconference. "That's not enough time and this was notification, certainly, not coordination as you would expect from a partner and an ally in the fight against ISIS."

Dorrian said the U.S.-led coalition had "let the Turks know that the amount of time ... was inadequate for us to ensure safety of our forces on the ground." He said U.S. troops were within 6 miles (10 km) of the strikes and the advisory given by the Turks was too vague to enable them to respond effectively.

Reporting by David Alexander

