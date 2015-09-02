FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish construction firm says 18 workers kidnapped in Baghdad
#World News
September 2, 2015

Turkish construction firm says 18 workers kidnapped in Baghdad

ANKARA (Reuters) - Eighteen Turkish workers were kidnapped from a sports stadium they were constructing in northeast Baghdad on Wednesday morning, the head of their firm, Nurol Holding, told Reuters.

“People dressed in military uniforms broke down the door at 3 am (0000 GMT) and abducted all these people,” Nurol chief executive Ugur Dogan said. A spokesman for the Iraqi interior ministry had earlier said 16 people were taken.

Reporting by Asli kandemir, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall

